Falcons release depth chart ahead of first preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first depth chart ahead of this Friday’s preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions. While it’s never wise to read into training camp lineups, it does provide clarity as to how some of the position battles are going.

Let’s go through each position on the team’s depth chart and see how the roster is shaping up.

Quarterback

Marcus Mariota Desmond Ridder Feleipe Franks

Running back

Cordarrelle Patterson Damien Williams Keith Smith Qadree Ollison Caleb Huntley Avery Williams Tyler Allgeier

Wide receiver

KhaDarel Hodge Olamide Zaccheaus Geronimo Allison Bryan Edwards Damiere Byrd Frank Darby Auden Tate Cam Batson Drake London Stanley Berryhill Tyshaun James Jared Bernhardt

Tight end

Kyle Pitts Parker Hesse Anthony Firkser MyCole Pruitt Feleipe Franks John FitzPatrick Tucker Fisk

Offensive line

Position Starter 2nd 3rd LT Jake Matthews Rick Leonard Leroy Watson LG Elijah Wilkinson Jalen Mayfield Justin Shaffer C Hennessy/Dalman Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett Jonotthan Harrison RT Kaleb McGary Germain Ifedi Tyler Vrabel

Defensive line

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th DL Grady Jarrett Jalen Dalton Adbullah Anderson Timothy Horne DT Anthony Rush Nick Thurman Derrick Tangelo DL Ta’Quon Graham Marlon Davidson Darrion Daniels

Linebacker

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th OLB Ade Ogundeji Arnold Ebiketie Kuony Deng OLB Lorenzo Carter Quinton Bell Jordan Brailford DeAngelo Malone ILB Mykal Walker Nick Kwiatkoski Rashad Smith Troy Anderson ILB Rashaan Evans Dorian Etheridge Nathan Landman

Cornerback

A.J. Terrell Casey Hayward Cornell Armstrong Darren Hall Mike Ford Isaiah Oliver Corey Ballentine Dee Alford Matt Hankins Lafayette Pitts

Safety

Position Starter 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Safety Richie Grant Erik Harris Henry Black Tre Webb Safety Jaylinn Hawkins Dean Marlowe Teez Tabor

Special Teams

K: Younghoe Koo

P: Bradley Pinion

LS: Liam McCullough

H: Bradley Pinion

PR: Avery Williams

KR: Avery Williams

