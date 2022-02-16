Dante Fowler is hitting free agency ahead of the start of the new league year.

The Falcons announced that they have released Fowler on Tuesday. The edge rusher reworked his contract with the team before last season and the revised pact voided his deal for the 2022 season, so the move puts Fowler on the open market a little earlier than expected.

Fowler signed with the Falcons in 2020 after recording 11.5 sacks for the Rams during the 2019 season, but playing without Aaron Donald on the same front didn’t lead to the same results while he was in Atlanta. He had 59 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over his two seasons with the NFC South club.

Fowler, who was the third overall pick of the 2015 draft in Jacksonville, will now try to find more success in his next stop while the Falcons look elsewhere for the pass rush boost that he couldn’t provide to their defense.

Falcons release Dante Fowler originally appeared on Pro Football Talk