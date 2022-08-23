The Falcons have reduced their roster to 80 players, letting go of a pair of veteran receivers in the process.

Atlanta announced that receiver Auden Tate, receiver Geronimo Allison, defensive back Lafayette Pitts, outside linebacker Kuony Deng, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton have all been cut.

Dalton was waived with an injury designation.

Tate signed with the Falcons in March after four seasons with the Bengals. But he did not make any starts and played just seven games last season, finishing the year on injured reserve.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allison spent time on the Lions’ practice squad last year. He appeared in three games and only received a pair of targets. He spent the first four years of his career with the Packers.

All teams will have to reduce their rosters to 53 players next week.

Falcons release Auden Tate, Geronimo Allison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk