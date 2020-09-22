Falcons release 3 players from the practice squad

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons continue to tweak their 16-man practice squad as the team prepares for a Week 3 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

On Tuesday, the Falcons announced they were terminating the contracts of QB Kyle Lauletta, CB Tyler Hall and DT David Moa.


Lauletta was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, while both Hall and Moa were undrafted free agents. Hall signed with Atlanta shortly after the draft and Moa signed last week.

This leaves three practice squad spots available for the team to add another offensive lineman and potentially a cornerback. Keep track of each move with our Falcons practice squad tracker.

