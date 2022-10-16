Falcons recover fumble in end zone for TD after recovering Jeff Wilson fumble

There was plenty of fumbling on one play in the San Francisco 49ers-Atlanta Falcons game on Sunday.

The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo handed off to Jeff Wilson Jr., who fumbled the football.

It was recovered by A.J. Terrell and the Falcons’ DB took off for the end zone.

However, as he got near the goal line, Terrell lost the ball, too.

Fortunately for him, teammate Jaylin Hawkins was present and accounted for the football in the end zone.

After the PAT, the Falcons had a 14-0 lead over the NFC West leaders.

