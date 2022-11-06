Falcons reclaim lead after Cordarrelle Patterson’s 2nd TD run

ANGRY RUN TD from the one and only @ceeflashpee84 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/uI2d6xOGaU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 6, 2022

Cordarrelle Patterson scored his second touchdown of the afternoon to give the Falcons a 17-14 lead over the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter of Sunday’s matchup. Patterson finished the drive that began with an interception by safety Richie Grant.

The Falcons are still leading 17-14 as the fourth quarter is set to kick off in Atlanta.

