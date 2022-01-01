Falcons recap: Team mourns Dan Reeves, 3 return from COVID list

The man that led the Atlanta Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, legendary former NFL head coach Dan Reeves, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 77.

In today’s recap, players and fans pay tribute to Reeves, three Falcons return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team elevates five practice squad players for Sunday’s game in Buffalo

Matt Ryan on Dan Reeves' passing

Sad to hear about the passing of Dan Reeves. Amazing career in professional football. So glad to have gotten to know him here in Atlanta and so grateful for how nice he always was to my boys when we would see him on Saturday mornings getting bagels. RIP — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) January 1, 2022

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's statement on Reeves

From the Falcons and owner Arthur Blank on the passing of Dan Reeves: pic.twitter.com/ObR4LQKCHc — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) January 1, 2022

Falcons activate three from COVID-19 reserve

(AP Photo/John Amis)

The Falcons got three players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, which is a big relief for a team that had 13 players on the reserve earlier this week. Safety Richie Grant, quarterback Feleipe Franks and linebacker Brandon Copeland have returned, lowering the team’s COVID reserve total down to nine.

5 players elevated from practice squad

Falcons activated LB Brandon Copeland, S Richie Grant and QB Feleipe Franks from COVID reserve. Elevated TE Parker Hesse, WR Austin Trammell, DB Luther Kirk, DB Lafayette Pitts and DE Nick Thurman from the practice squad as well. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 1, 2022

Even with three players returning from the COVID reserve, the Falcons are still short on bodies. On Saturday, the team elevated five players from the practice squad to help make up for the outbreak.

Story continues

DB Luther Kirk

WR Austin Trammell

DB Lafayette Pitts

DL Nick Thurman

TE Parker Hesse

Falcons Wire mock draft: 3 potential starters?

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

In our New Year’s Day mock draft, we used PFF’s simulator to make the Falcons’ first three picks — one in the first round, two in the second round — and ended up adding three possible starters. We examine if Georgia LB Nakobe Dean would be a good fit in Dean Pees’ defense and give Atlanta two productive offensive playmakers in our new two-round mock draft.

Falcons final injury report for Week 17

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dante Fowler Illness – – DNP – Fabian Moreau Ribs DNP DNP DNP Quest. Lee Smith Rest – DNP – – Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP – –

Falcons vs. Bills: Game info, series history and odds

For the first time in a long time, the Falcons are playing a meaningful game in January. https://t.co/9GcRdNEL4z — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 31, 2021

When : Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Where : Highmark Stadium

TV : FOX

Radio : 92.9 FM

Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

1

1