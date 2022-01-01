Falcons recap: Team mourns Dan Reeves, 3 return from COVID list

Matt Urben
·2 min read
In this article:
The man that led the Atlanta Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, legendary former NFL head coach Dan Reeves, passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 77.

In today’s recap, players and fans pay tribute to Reeves, three Falcons return from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team elevates five practice squad players for Sunday’s game in Buffalo

Matt Ryan on Dan Reeves' passing

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's statement on Reeves

Falcons activate three from COVID-19 reserve

The Falcons got three players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, which is a big relief for a team that had 13 players on the reserve earlier this week. Safety Richie Grant, quarterback Feleipe Franks and linebacker Brandon Copeland have returned, lowering the team’s COVID reserve total down to nine.

5 players elevated from practice squad

Even with three players returning from the COVID reserve, the Falcons are still short on bodies. On Saturday, the team elevated five players from the practice squad to help make up for the outbreak.

  • DB Luther Kirk

  • WR Austin Trammell

  • DB Lafayette Pitts

  • DL Nick Thurman

  • TE Parker Hesse

Falcons Wire mock draft: 3 potential starters?

In our New Year’s Day mock draft, we used PFF’s simulator to make the Falcons’ first three picks — one in the first round, two in the second round — and ended up adding three possible starters. We examine if Georgia LB Nakobe Dean would be a good fit in Dean Pees’ defense and give Atlanta two productive offensive playmakers in our new two-round mock draft.

Falcons final injury report for Week 17

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Dante Fowler

Illness

DNP

Fabian Moreau

Ribs

DNP

DNP

DNP

Quest.

Lee Smith

Rest

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Rest

DNP

Falcons vs. Bills: Game info, series history and odds

  • When: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

  • Where: Highmark Stadium

  • TV: FOX

  • Radio: 92.9 FM

  • Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

1

1

