Falcons recap: Patterson wins NFC award, Will Compton awaits contract

The Atlanta Falcons took a punch to the gut to begin the week with tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham landing on the injured reserve list.

Both starters could be in jeopardy of missing the remainder of the 2022 season, which would be a major blow to an Atlanta team still fighting for a playoff spot in the wide-open NFC.

The Falcons did get some good news on Wednesday, however. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award for his performance against the Bears.

In today’s Falcons recap, the team releases a new depth chart, Patterson makes an appearance on the NFL Network, and free-agent linebacker Will Compton awaits a contract offer following Tuesday’s physical.

Patterson appears on Good Morning Football

After being named NFC special teams player of the Week, Patterson appeared on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program to talk about the Falcons’ season. Per usual, Patterson represented Atlanta well. He expressed confidence in the team as it fights for the NFC South crown.

“Everybody is trying to make a name for themselves,” said Patterson. “Nobody is selfish. We’re all hungry and all of us trying to make it.”

Free-agent LB Will Compton's contract saga

Free-agent LB Will Compton's contract saga

The Falcons have brought Compton in for a look twice this season, but the free agent has yet receiver a contract offer. Compton initially posted on Monday night that he was expecting to sign on Tuesday, pending a physical. Since no deal has transpired as of yet, the former Titans LB seems less optimistic.

Compton: Part II

Compton: Part II

Compton apparently passed his physical, but the Falcons ended up signing Ryan Neuzil to the 53-man roster instead on Tuesday. We know Arthur Smith doesn’t particularly seem to enjoy other people announcing news about the team before he addresses it himself. For example, Smith wouldn’t confirm multiple reports about Kyle Pitts’ injury at his Monday press conference, then the team placed Pitts on injured reserve shortly after.

“Year 10 might be in danger.” Compton would later tweet on Tuesday night while awaiting a contract.

Compton: Part III

Compton: Part III

On Wednesday, Compton provided one last update, saying he will know more information tomorrow but didn’t want to say much else. It wouldn’t be all that surprising if the team signed Compton later in the week. However, head coach Arthur Smith said he would only comment on players currently on the roster. For now, the nine-year veteran has to play the waiting game.

Updated Depth Chart:

Updated Depth Chart:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire