Falcons recap: Patterson lobbies for Deebo, QB Matt Corral visits

The Atlanta Falcons met with Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday, the final day for top-30 visits ahead of next week’s draft. Corral, a potential first-round pick, likely won’t be in play for Atlanta at pick No. 8, but he would make sense in the second round.

In today’s Falcons recap, Cordarrelle Patterson has an interesting response to Deebo Samuel’s trade request, Jake Matthews refuses to believe in a rebuild and we look at each team’s needs ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

C-Patt shares photo with Deebo Samuel

Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/UdWM1U607k — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) April 20, 2022

Samuel would instantly make the Falcons — and any other team he potentially joins — better on offense. But while Atlanta has some issues to work out offensively, the team isn’t close enough to contending to warrant the trade and new contract the move would require.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral visits Falcons

From NFL Now: For more than a week, the #49ers have been dealing with a major issue in their WRs room, as Deebo Samuel requested a trade. pic.twitter.com/PDuN2TsjHz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2022

Corral threw for 3,349 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while adding another 614 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground last season. Atlanta has also met with North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Liberty’s Malik Willis.

Jake Matthews has chip on his shoulder

“It’s definitely surreal,” stated Matthews on what it’s like coming to workouts and not seeing Ryan in the building.“Obviously, my entire career here, he’s been the guy. As well all know, he’s moved on now, but nothing but respect for him.”

NFL Draft: Top 3 needs for all 32 teams

Falcons NEED 1: Wide receiver – After losing Russell Gage in free agency and Calvin Ridley to a year-long gambling suspension, the Falcons are in need of top-end wide receiver talent. The team added Damiere Byrd, Auden Tate and KhaDarel Hodge, but Atlanta still needs to find a true No. 1 wideout for Marcus Mariota. Garrett Wilson, Drake London and Treylon Burks are all potential options in the draft.

