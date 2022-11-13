Falcons recap: Matt Ryan returns, Julio Jones scores TD in Bucs’ win

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t on a bye week, but it feels that way following their 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers back on Thursday night. Not only did the Falcons drop to 4-6 on the season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Munich on Sunday morning to move to 5-5.

While it’s been a rough day for Falcons fans, two former faces of the franchise are enjoying their Sunday.

Colts go back to benched QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan for SIX! 📺:CBS pic.twitter.com/7C5OabeXDZ — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 13, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts named Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and despite initially saying he planned to stay with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback, it was former Falcons QB Matt Ryan who got the start against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Ryan has a touchdown pass thus far and the Colts are leading in the second half just two weeks after the former MVP was benched.

Ryan’s former No. 1 target also made headlines on Sunday.

Julio Jones' 31-yard TD helps Bucs stay atop NFC South

JULIO JONES OPENS THE SCORING IN 🇩🇪 💥 (via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/Tq3fSU2xMJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 13, 2022

The NFL played a game in Germany on Sunday morning, and it was former Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones who scored the first touchdown of the game for the Buccaneers. The Bucs’ 21-16 win over the Seahawks has them back in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Atlanta still has a rematch with Tampa Bay in Week 18, so there’s plenty of time to turn things around if the Falcons can start playing good football again.

Story continues

Cordarrelle Patterson reacts to insane Justin Jefferson catch

JUSTIN JEFFERSON CATCH OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/Cos6v0yPIC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 13, 2022

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had perhaps the catch of the year, if not the decade, during Sunday’s overtime thriller between the Vikings and Bills. In the fourth quarter, Jefferson caught a one-handed catch on 4th-and-18 to keep Minnesota alive. Not only was it a clutch catch, Jefferson appeared to rip the ball out of the hands of the Bills defensive back WITH ONE HAND.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson liked what he saw, as did most NFL fans.

JJ stop it 🔥 — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) November 13, 2022

Justin Fields runs wild during Bears' loss to Lions

JUSTIN FIELDS DUSTED THE WHOLE DEFENSE 💨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pb5uvz7Aey — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022

Despite an impressive day from QB Justin Fields, the Chicago Bears aren’t any happier than the Falcons following Sunday’s 31-30 loss to the Lions. The Bears led by 14 points in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t hold off the feisty Lions and now sit at 3-7 on the season. Chicago comes to Atlanta next Sunday for a Week 11 battle between two of the NFL’s best rushing offenses. Which team will bounce back? And who will the Falcons start at QB?

Falcons Week 10 PFF Grades: Richie Grant was ELITE

Falcons S Richie Grant earns elite PFF grade in Week 10 https://t.co/0IFGAq0hPH — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) November 11, 2022

Falcons safety Richie Grant and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge each earned elite grades from Pro Football Focus for their performances in Week 10. Grant and Atlanta’s undermanned secondary held the Panthers passing game in check. Unfortunatlely, that was about all the Falcons did well during their prime-time loss to the Panthers.

[lawrence-related id=105433,105415,105338,105366,105350,105307,105260]

[vertical-gallery id=104820]

[listicle id=105254]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire