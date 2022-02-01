Falcons recap: Matt Ryan is NFL’s active passing yardage leader

Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, retired on Tuesday (officially this time) after a historic 22-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In today’s recap, we examine how Brady’s retirement affects Matt Ryan, head coach Arthur Smith attends the Senior Bowl and Cordarrelle Patterson gives another hint he wants to remain in Atlanta.

Ryan takes over as NFL's top passer

Among the many to congratulate Brady on his retirement was Falcons QB Matt Ryan, who now becomes the most established quarterback in what could be a wide open NFC South. With Brady gone, Ryan also moves into first all-time in career passing yardage among active quarterbacks (59,735 yards). Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement will also Ryan climb higher in the NFL record books.

Cordarrelle Patterson wants to be in ATL

Locker still here 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/95pQqXPFer — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) February 1, 2022

Has there ever been another free agent as likable and productive as Cordarrelle Patterson? Not only did the All-Pro kick returner convert to running back, he was Atlanta’s most dependable player from the first game of the season. He had over 1,100 all-purpose yards, 11 touchdowns and has been a great presence in the locker room. Patterson is a free agent and the Falcons would be crazy not to want him back based on his production alone. His eagerness to remain in Atlanta makes him even more appealing, but will the team have the cap space to get a deal done?

Stay or Go: Which players will the Falcons retain in free agency?

Speaking of cap space, the Falcons don’t have very much of it. However, the team has 26 pending free agents and not all of them are going to be cheap. We decided to go through each of the 26 players and give our gut feelings on if we think they will be back or not. Foye Oluokun, Cordarrelle Patterson, Younghoe Koo and Russell Gage are just a few of the names hitting free agency this offseason.

Smith at Senior Bowl practice

Falcons coach Arthur Smith taking in #seniorbowl practices. pic.twitter.com/4nsW4qCzpv — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) February 1, 2022

Atlanta has three selections in the top 60 picks of this year’s draft, and the team needs help pretty much everywhere. The lack of cap space makes finding players in the draft a necessity for the Falcons. As seen above, head coach Arthur Smith was spotted at the Senior Bowl. Some top prospects for Atlanta to watch this year include quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis, along with edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Dominique Robinson.

QB questions in NFC South

The NFC South has more questions than answers for 2022 starting QBs this offseason: Buccaneers: TBD. Kyle Trask?

Falcons: Matt Ryan

Panthers: TBD. Sam Darnold?

Saints: TBD. Jameis Winston? — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 1, 2022

With Brady and Brees both officially retired, this is looking like Matt Ryan’s division to take control of. Sam Darnold’s future is very much uncertain in Carolina, the Saints don’t seem to be sure what they are doing at QB, and Kyle Trask is in line to take the mantle from Brady in Tampa Bay.

Pitts for Trask: 2022

Kyle Trask .. that’s all — Kyle Pitts👑 (@kylepitts__) February 1, 2022

Speaking of Trask, his former Florida teammate, Kyle Pitts, is already supporting him as Brady’s successor in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers selected the gunslinger in the second round (pick No. 64 overall) of the 2021 draft. Even with year behind Brady under his belt, expectations will probably start out fairly low for Trask. The Bucs are one of more than a few teams that could be in the market for a QB unless they believe Trask is ready.

Falcons hire new RBs coach

Twitter says goodbye to Brady

After playing for 22 years in the NFL, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady has officially called it a career. https://t.co/gOrsCRqfX0 — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) February 1, 2022

Brady went 10-0 for his career against the Falcons, including a certain big game that’s not worthy bringing up. Fans on Twitter were happy to see TB12 officially leaving the NFL.

