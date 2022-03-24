Falcons recap: Joey Harrington has some advice for Marcus Mariota

The Falcons have gone quiet after a wild start to the week in which we saw the team ship out veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, bring in free agent Marcus Mariota and re-sign running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

In today’s recap, we check out some updated salary cap numbers, Draft Wire drops a new mock that has Atlanta trading up to No. 1 overall, and former Falcons QB Joey Harrington has some friendly advice for Mariota.

Harrington jokes about Bobby Petrino

Yup…make sure your coach doesn’t quit halfway through the year! 😂 — Joey Harrington (@joey3harrington) March 22, 2022

Harrington and Mariota, both former top-three picks out of Oregon, bounced around a bit during their careers. Mariota joins Atlanta, where Harrington played his final season back in 2007. It wasn’t a memorable year for Harrington on the field — seven touchdowns and eight interceptions — but Falcons fans remember it for being the year head coach Bobby Petrino bolted midseason for a job at Arkansas. College coaches like Urban Meyer have continued to honor Petrino’s NFL legacy in recent years.

Draft Wire's new mock has Falcons moving up to No. 1 overall pick

(Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“The Falcons mismanaged their quarterback situation so badly this offseason, they really don’t even deserve to land a dynamic prospect like Willis at this point,” writes Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling. “That said, they’re the perfect candidate to move up for him. Carolina picks higher in the first round, but the Falcons have multiple picks in both the second and third rounds, which gives them more ammo to beat any offer from their NFC South rivals.”

Marcus Mariota: 8 things to know about Falcons' new QB

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal hours after it was announced that Matt Ryan was going to Indianapolis. Mariota, a former No. 2 overall pick, is also a former Heisman Trophy winner and has experience with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith from their time together in Tennessee.

Story continues

Check out our eight things to know about Marcus Mariota feature and learn somthing about the team’s new signal-caller.

Salary cap news

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

The Falcons are in rough shape financially as the team is currently $4.4 million over the salary cap, per Over The Cap’s projections. Trading away Matt Ryan incurred a dead cap hit of $40.5 million for Atlanta to try and work around this season.

In total, the team is paying over $62 million total in dead cap money to Ryan, Julio Jones, Dante Fowler and Tyeler Davison. But while it may be a rough season for the Falcons, at least they’ll be out of cap hell in the near future.

Falcons work out OL Germain Ifedi

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons hosted former Bears offensive lineman Germain Ifedi for a visit on Thursday. Ifedi, 27, was a former first-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks back in 2016. He has appeared in 85 games over his six-year NFL career.

Highlights of new Falcons CB Casey Hayward

Casey Hayward is coming home to put on a show 🎥 📺: https://t.co/8tGnbN6lxt pic.twitter.com/iJH0mOf9GS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 23, 2022

1

1