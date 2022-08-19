Falcons recap: Highlights from Friday’s joint practice with Jets

The Atlanta Falcons participated in the first of two joint practices with the New York Jets on Friday, and things got chippy.

Multiple fights broke out between the two teams, despite the Falcons having a no-tolerance fighting policy. Rookie QB Desmond Ridder got to face off against his old Cincinnati teammate, Jets CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Meanwhile, WR Drake London made the trip but missed practice.

Check out the major takeaways and highlights from Friday’s joint practice below.

Desmond Ridder finds Jared Bernhardt, beats Sauce Gardner

This was Bernhardt beating Sauce pic.twitter.com/TwnyuIdqHO — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) August 19, 2022

Training camp darling Jared Bernhardt was at it again on Friday, pulling in the above pass from Ridder to beat Jets rookie Ahmad Gardner for a touchdown. Ridder and Gardner are no strangers to practicing together from their time in Cincinnati.

Gardner was a frequent Falcons draft projection back in April, but the Jets snagged him before Atlanta had the chance. Ridder, on the other hand, fell all the way to the third round despite being projected to go much higher.

Mariota: The good and the bad

It’s been a few years since the Falcons had a starting quarterback with the kind of speed that Mariota has. In Atlanta’s preseason opener, the former No. 2 overall pick rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown, while completing all three of his passes. It hasn’t all been positive for Mariota, though.

As ESPN’s Rich Cimini pointed out, Mariota finished Friday’s joint practice against the Jets with four straight incompletions in the two-minute drill.

Mariota-led offense sputters in a two-minute drill. With 1:33 on clock, tie game, they ran six plays before losing it on downs. Mariota ends with four straight incompletions. #Falcons #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 19, 2022

Drake London out again

When asked earlier in the week if Drake London would make a return at all this week Arthur Smith said “probably not.” I take that as we won’t see him on Monday, especially since he’s not practicing today. https://t.co/cIK49A2COQ — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 19, 2022

As Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney indicates in the above tweet, first-round pick Drake London did not practice on Friday. London, who was injured during the opening drive of Atlanta’s preseason opener in Detroit, is unlikely to play in Monday’s game.

Whether or not London is healthy enough to suit up, the team should be extra cautious with the rookie since he will likely be a big part of the Falcons offense this season.

Multiple fights break out between Falcons, Jets

Third fight. #Jets Bradlee Anae needs to go. Swinging on folks. Practice stopped. Can’t shoot video of Jets D vs #Falcons 0. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 19, 2022

As reported by D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, three fights broke out during Friday’s joint practice. Watch Ledbetter’s video of the second brawl below.

WARNING: Video contains profane language:

Dee Alford getting first-team nickel reps

Dee Alford getting some first team reps at nickel in that last 11-on-11 period. Really interesting to watch this almost meteoric rise of Alford up the 53-man. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 19, 2022

Falcons CB Dee Alford has been making a strong push for the team’s 53-man roster, and his increased reps in practice reflect that. Per Tori McElhaney’s tweet, Alford was getting first-team reps at the nickel corner spot on Friday. This comes after Alford recorded an impressive interception during Atlanta’s preseason opener in Detroit.

With Isaiah Oliver still in the process of returning from injury, and Cornell Armstrong recently placed on injured reserve, Alford has a chance to solidify his place on the roster.

WATCH: Full highlights from Friday's joint practice with Jets

Day one with the Jets ✅ pic.twitter.com/aEiX6VzE5z — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 19, 2022

Feleipe Franks: Offensive weapon

Feleipe Franks played tight end on Friday, but he also got some reps at quarterback. The second-year utility man out of Arkansas is also likely to make the roster since he can provide depth at two positions. Although, the Falcons would likely be in trouble if Franks is under center when the regular season starts. Versatility is always a good thing in the NFL, and Franks’ continued playing time is evidence of that.

Falcons starting lineups for MNF game vs. Jets

Looking at the Falcons’ starting lineups heading into Monday’s preseason game against the New York Jets. https://t.co/llsnEg32BT — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 19, 2022

Rookies are once again buried on the Falcons’ unofficial second depth chart. Mariota gets the nod at QB, while rookie RB Tyler Allgeier is listed as the 8th running back on the depth chart. Check out Atlanta’s starting lineups for preseason Week 2 HERE!

53-man roster projection

Looking at the #Falcons’ updated 53-man roster projection following Friday’s preseason win over the Lions. https://t.co/sTRcOzT8zt — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 16, 2022

Falcons CB Dee Alford, DT Timmy Horne and TE Parker Hesse each made the cut in our latest 53-man roster projection. Check it out HERE!

Falcons 85-man roster tracker

Falcons cut roster down to 85 players ahead of deadline https://t.co/L9HZPtaUUq — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 16, 2022

Atlanta cut its roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, and the team has since made additional moves. On Wednesday, the Falcons signed WR KeeSean Johnson and released WR Tyshaun James. Stay up to date with each transaction using our Falcons roster tracker.

