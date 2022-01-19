Falcons recap: Free agents, mock drafts and Ridley trade rumors

The 2021 NFL season concluded for the Atlanta Falcons less than two weeks ago and things have gotten eerily quiet. Head coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot addressed a number topics last week in their end-of-the-season press conference, but both were relatively vague about the team’s offseason plans.

Regarding Calvin Ridley, Smith and Fontenot continue to publicly support their star wideout. However, the uncertainty around Ridley’s future has NFL analysts speculating wildly about potential landing spots and what it would cost to acquire the former first-round pick.

In today’s Falcons news recap, we check out a few different mock drafts, examine some possible free agents and look into the latest rumors/pure speculation surrounding Ridley’s future in Atlanta.

Kiper's new mock: A CB to pair with A.J. Terrell?

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Falcons adding arguably the draft’s top cornerback prospect in the first round (pick No. 8 overall) of his new mock. LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. is the selection for Atlanta, a player Kiper thinks would pair well with second-team All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell:

Free Agency: 15 wide receivers available this offseason

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Check out our latest free agency preview looking at 15 potential options for the Falcons at wide receiver. Odell Beckham Jr., Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Byron Pringle headline our list of free-agent wideouts.

[listicle id=88903]

Ridley trade speculation

From @gmfb Weekend on the future of #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley. My read here is a trade is a very strong possibility. My colleague @wyche89 said recently both sides could be looking for a fresh start. I agree. pic.twitter.com/AoPy7UPHDo — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 15, 2022

As with NFL Network reporter/Falcons contributor Steve Wyche’s recent comments about Ridley, Mike Garofolo’s reading of the situation is another opinion that’s being taken as a report by some. At this point, we all know a fresh start seems more likely for Ridley than anything else. Wyche and Garofolo are paid to give their opinions and while I may agree with both, nothing has officially been reported.

Story continues

Ridley for a 2nd-round pick?

or as my colleague @JFowlerESPN wrote — A conditional second round pick? No brainerhttps://t.co/SV5XDWqBvA pic.twitter.com/tcM00uKPSp — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 19, 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler did a deep dive into several offseason topics, with Ridley’s future coming up in the piece. According to Fowler, an NFL executive told him the team could get a conditional second-round pick that could turn into a first.

Ridley to New England?

The Ridley speculation has many around the NFL trying to find the right home for the former Alabama star. Could New England be a suitor? The Patriots could use a deep threat to help maximize the production of rookie QB Mac Jones — another former first-round pick out of Alabama.

Dan Quinn getting tons of interest

We have completed an interview with Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn for our open Head Coach position. 📰: https://t.co/ABfdiRE90M pic.twitter.com/jXTxDNmCqI — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 19, 2022

A year after being fired by the Falcons, former head coach Dan Quinn has rebounded nicely with the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator. The Cowboys may have choked away their wild-card matchup against the 49ers, but Quinn has become the hot name in this hiring cycle. With four interviews, including one with the Minnesota Vikings, Cowboys fans are hoping Quinn stays in Dallas.

Best of Foye Oluokun's 2021 season

The NFL tackles leader was all over the field 💪 Top plays from @foyelicious in 2021 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/brPWxs2knu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 19, 2022

Oluokun is a free agent and his future is probably the biggest decision the Falcons have to make this offseason. The team is still low on cap space, with 28 pending free agents. With Cordarrelle Patterson and Younghoe Koo needing new contracts, Atlanta will have to decide how to spend its limited offseason budget.

Falcons land Liberty QB Malik Willis in Draft Wire mock

Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock draft has Atlanta adding defensive help early and selecting Liberty QB Malik Willis in round two. https://t.co/UxhAZzui1R — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) January 18, 2022

25 free-agent options for the Falcons in 2022

25 potential free-agent options for the Atlanta Falcons to consider in 2022. https://t.co/IuDiAnAH8X — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) January 16, 2022

1

1