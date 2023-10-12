Falcons Recap: Deion Sanders, Van Jefferson, Kurt Benkert

It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Atlanta Falcons thus far in 2023. After opening the year with two straight wins, the team lost two games in a row before bouncing back in Week 5.

All things considered, the Falcons are in good shape at 3-2 heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Commanders. The team traded for wide receiver Van Jefferson on Tuesday, adding some much-needed speed on the outside.

In today’s recap, Deion Sanders comments on his sons potentially playing in Atlanta, former Falcons QB Kurt Benkert spills the beans on his time in Green Bay, and we look at the team’s latest injury updates.

Deion Sanders suggests Falcons add his two sons

“We ain’t coming back unless we bringing the Sanders boys to the A.” Deion Sanders to Atlanta Falcons scout 👀 (via WellOffMedia/YT) pic.twitter.com/foakHEsKEu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 12, 2023

Deion Sanders got the fan base excited when he told Falcons scout Rich Sanders that he wouldn’t come back unless the team brought both of his sons to Atlanta. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and DB Shilo Sanders are both exciting potential NFL prospects. Whether or not it ever happens, Prime Time definitely knows how to generate headlines.

Van Jefferson, Kyle Pitts reunited in ATL

An oral history of two Gators being reunited as @AtlantaFalcons, via @kylepitts__ and @VanJefferson12: "When he called me, I just was like, 'This is lovely. I'll see you when you get here.'" "I was excited, you know, to be reunited with my guy… It's been a wild 24 hours." pic.twitter.com/4Pax2uyXbI — Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) October 11, 2023

The Falcons sent a sixth-round pick in 2025 to the Rams in exchange for WR Van Jefferson and a seventh-round pick in 2025. Jefferson, a former second-round pick out of Florida, now gets to reunite with Kyle Pitts in Atlanta. Both players seemed excited about the trade, per FOX-5’s Kelly Price.

Ex-Falcons QB Kurt Benkert on butting heads with Packers HC

I’ve gotten a lot of questions about my opinion / experience with MLF and will be very transparent on my comments of us “butting heads”. I’ll start by giving my honest opinions about the scheme. It’s outdated, and there is a better way to play offense right now. I’m not going to… — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) October 10, 2023

Benkert was a fun player when he was in Atlanta and he continues to be an interesting follow on social media. The former Falcons QB talked about his time in Green Bay and “butting heads” with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Twitter:

C.J. Stroud comments on late TD pass vs. Falcons

Enjoy this incredible breakdown from, C.J Stroud on how he led the Texans to a late 4th quarter drive against the Falcons. Including making an in-game adjustment, fooling an All-Pro safety and getting the trust from Bobby Slowik to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w3yJThr2sf — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) October 12, 2023

Despite losing the game, Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud played well against the Falcons in Week 5. Stroud nearly threw a game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz in the fourth quarter. Stroud talked about how he had to figure out a way to beat Falcons safety Jessie Bates for the touchdown.

PFF offensive line rankings

The Top-10 offensive lines headed into Week 6 pic.twitter.com/wTmXdrRVcx — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2023

The Falcons haven’t been great in pass protection this season, but they still have one of the more talented offensive lines in the NFL. Pro Football Focus ranked Atlanta’s offensive line No. 6 in the league after Week 5.

Rashaan Evans signs with Cowboys

Cowboys newly acquired LB Rashaan Evans to wear no. 57 with Dallas ✭ #dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/o65leQEMx4 — Dallas Cowboys Network (@TheCowboysNet) October 12, 2023

Former Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans has officially landed in Dallas with Dan Quinn and the Cowboys. Evans has signed to the team’s practice squad. We’ll see if he gets signed to the active roster before their next game.

Falcons Week 6 injury report

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Calais Campbell Rest DNP FP Bud Dupree Wrist LP FP Jonnu Smith Ankle LP FP Kaleb McGary Knee LP LP

Kaleb McGary left Sunday’s win due to a knee injury, but the Falcons right tackle was back at practice the last two days as a limited participant. After getting a veteran rest day on Wednesday, defensive lineman Calais Campbell returned to practice Thursday.

Falcons wearing throwbacks with red helmets in Week 6

Bringing back the throwbacks! — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 12, 2023

WATCH: Arthur Smith mic'd up for Falcons' win

“Hey screw that. Go victory.” Things you love to hear on mic'd up pic.twitter.com/vCuJqChZQr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 11, 2023

