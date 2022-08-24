Falcons recap: Deion Jones returns, Avery Williams plays CB

The Atlanta Falcons held the first of two scheduled joint practice sessions with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday as the teams get ready to face off in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

One day after trimming the roster down to 80 players, the Falcons activated linebacker Deion Jones from the PUP list. Wide receiver Damiere Byrd and QB/TE Feleipe Franks each caught touchdown passes, and running back Avery Williams got some work in at defensive back.

Check out all the highlights and updates from Wednesday’s joint practice session below.

Deion Jones returns from PUP list

NEW: Deion Jones has returned to practice. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) August 24, 2022

Jones hinted last week that he was close to a return and the former second-round pick was back out on the practice field Wednesday. Atlanta’s highest-paid player has been on the PUP list since the start of training camp, with many speculating that he could be traded. According to multiple team reporters, Jones was practicing with the second and third-team defense on Wednesday. We’ll see how long Jones is kept out of the starting lineup.

Avery Williams gets reps at CB

This is new — Avery Williams working some at…cornerback during practice today for the Falcons. And did some RB work — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 24, 2022

The Falcons converted Avery Williams to running back at the start of camp, but the former Boise State defensive back has only received one carry for one yard in two preseason games. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Williams got reps at cornerback on Wednesday, while also getting some work in at running back. Williams is the Falcons’ starting kick and punt return man, so perhaps the team is just seeing where he fits best depth-wise.

Ridder to Byrd for the TD

Damiere Byrd survived the second round of cuts, while his teammate Auden Tate did not. It looks like Byrd is determined to make the 53-man roster as he continues to make plays at camp. Rookie QB Desmond Ridder found Byrd for a touchdown pass at Wednesday’s practice against the Jaguars, as you can see in the above tweet.

Mike Ford breaks up pass from Trevor Lawrence

Defensive back Mike Ford is another bubble guy who could be playing his way onto the roster. In above play, Ford deflects a pass from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence and the ball is nearly intercepted by teammate Dee Alford. We have Ford making the roster in our latest 53-man projection.

Mariota sharp again

#Falcons QB Marcus Mariota hit seven in a row in 7 on 7. 8th pass sailed high for Byrd. Finished 8 of 9. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) August 24, 2022

Marcus Mariota made some nice plays in his second preseason game, including a 52-yard completion to Kyle Pitts on the team’s first offensive play. The former No. 2 overall pick followed it up with a sharp performance on Wednesday. Mariota completed his first eight passes, and just missed his ninth, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Feleipe Franks hauls in TD

Franks was a bit underwhelming while playing QB against the Jets on Monday night. However, there’s not many third-string quarterbacks with the kind of size, speed and catch radius that Franks possesses. He may not offer much in the way of throwing the ball, but Franks is essentially a lock to make the team due to his versatility. Watch as he Feleipe catches a touchdown pass from Mariota in the above clip.

Arthur Smith unhappy with penalties in Monday's game

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t too happy after his team committed 13 penalties during Monday’s loss to the Jets. https://t.co/zhT1p1YREB — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) August 24, 2022

