Falcons recap: 3 players miss practice, 13 now on COVID list

It’s only Thursday and already 13 Atlanta Falcons players have been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Offensive lineman Jason Spriggs was the latest to go on the reserve as the nationwide outbreak continues. Three players were held out of practice, although two of them were given the day off for rest.

Check out the full injury report and more in a our Thursday Falcons recap.

Falcons Week 17 injury report: Thursday

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Fabian Moreau Ribs DNP DNP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest – DNP Lee Smith Rest – DNP

Moreau is out again as he recovers from a rib injury and his chances of playing in Week 17 are dropping significantly with each day he misses. Both running back Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith were given the day off for rest. The team is in pretty decent shape injury-wise, but this isn’t counting the 13 players on the COVID list.

Jason Spriggs becomes 13th player on COVID reserve

Falcons now up to 13 players on the COVID reserve list. OT Jason Spriggs now on the list. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 30, 2021

Spriggs is out, but the way this week has been going, the Falcons should be grateful that it was just one player and not four like on Wednesday. Here’s a look at the 13 players to land on the COVID reserve this week.

OT Jason Spriggs

OL Willie Beavers

TE Hayden Hurst

S Jaylinn Hawkins

DB Richie Grant

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Tyeler Davison

DL Jonathan Bullard

LB James Vaughters

LB Brandon Copeland

LB Dorian Etheridge

QB Feleipe Franks

WR Tajae Sharpe

Pees on how to stop QB Josh Allen: "Don't let him off the bus"

Asked #Falcons DC Dean Pees how to stop #Bills QB Josh Allen and he said, “Don’t let him off the bus.” pic.twitter.com/BkZlDnrnhA — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 30, 2021

The Falcons have struggled against elite competition this season. Defensively, the team’s had trouble with mobile quarterbacks and this week’s opponent has a mobile QB with a rocket arm. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees was asked about the best way to stop Allen, who’s become one of the NFL’s ascending stars at the position, and he had a good answer.

“Don’t let him off the bus,” said Pees on Thursday, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Allen has over 4,000 passing yards and 34 touchdowns this season, with over 600 rushing yards and another four scores on the ground.

Thomas Morstead wins NFC ST Player of the Month

Morstead made the most of his opportunity since joining the Falcons five weeks ago. First, Morstead took home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in is Falcons debut. Now, the longtime Saints punter is taking home the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award. In four games this month, he’s averaged 49 yards per punt with six pinned inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Falcons at Bills: Week 17 info, series history and odds

For the first time in a long time, the Falcons are playing a meaningful game in January. https://t.co/EaGCpkZQSw — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) December 30, 2021

Sunday’s game is at 1:00 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. The Falcons are 13.5-point underdogs against the Bills in Week 17. Atlanta currently leads the series, 7-5, with Bufalo winning the most recent meeting back in 2017.

Grady Jarrett talks being triple-teamed

How many OL does it take to block @GradyJarrett? Three 👀 pic.twitter.com/W7xdDCfC6b — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 30, 2021

Jarrett is no stranger to receiving extra attention from opposing offensive lines. This year, he hasn’t had a ton of help up front and has been triple-teamed at times, as you can see above. Jarrett is so used to it now that he’s come to expect it.

“It’s just something that comes with it,” said Jarrett to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “It’s just one of those years, but at the end of the day, I’m playing meaningful football in the end of December going into January and it’s been years for me.”

Asked Falcons DT Grady Jarrett to explain something I’ll never understand, what it’s like to face a triple-team. In his words, what that feels like: pic.twitter.com/ItAe3065As — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) December 30, 2021

Week 17 uniforms: White on Black

White on black for Buffalo ⚪️⚫️ Full schedule: https://t.co/v0sqKEYNct pic.twitter.com/cBqnaHrvmY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 30, 2021

Wednesday roster moves

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta claimed quarterback Matt Barkley off waivers Wednesday, which helps a shorthanded Falcons roster that just lost Feleipe Franks to the COVID reserve. The team also signed defensive end Jordan Brailford to the practice squad.

