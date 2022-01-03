Falcons RBs coach hired as Virginia’s new offensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t get through a full season without one of their coaches being poached.

On Monday, Arthur Smith announced that running backs coach Des Kitchings is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Virginia, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith announced Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings will be taking over as the OC at Virginia effective immediately. Will be going forward using a "by committee" coaching endeavor with the RBs. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) January 3, 2022

Kitchings, 43, was an assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator for NC State from 2012 to 2019, before becoming the running backs coach at South Carolina in 2020.

The Falcons will use a “by committee” approach to replace Kitchings on the staff for the remainder of the year. We’ll see if Smith promotes someone from within his current staff or looks to an outside hire to fill the role next season.

