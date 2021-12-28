Falcons RBs coach being targeted for Virginia OC job

First-year Falcons head coach Arthur Smith may be on the verge of losing one of his assistants to another football program.

Running backs coach Des Kitchings is a top candidate for the offensive coordinator vacancy at the University of Virginia, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reported on Monday.

Sources: #Virginia is targeting Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings for offensive coordinator. Deal isn't done as the Falcons are still finishing the season. Kitchings has ACC experience from NC State (2012-2019), where he spent 2019 as co-offensive coordinator. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 27, 2021

Prior to joining the Falcons this offseason, Kitchings served as the running backs coach for South Carolina, NC State and Air Force. Kitchings also spent time as an assistant head coach and co-offensive coordinator for NC State from 2012 to 2019.

Atlanta’s running game has had somewhat of a resurgence this season, even though there’s still a ways to go. Converted kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson’s emergence at running back has been a big part of the team’s success on the ground.

