Falcons RB Todd Gurley rushes for 8th TD of the season

Matt Urben

The Falcons are in a familiar but uncomfortable place, leading in the fourth quarter. Running back Todd Gurley is doing his part to make sure the team closes out the game, though.

Gurley rushed for his eighth touchdown of the season to give Atlanta a 25-17 lead over the Panthers with five minutes left. Watch Gurley’s latest TD, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.


