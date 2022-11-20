Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson returns kickoff 103 yards for TD

A NEW NFL RECORD FOR @ceeflashpee84 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8nPaEJPFoz — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson got off to a slow start against his former team on Sunday. After losing a fumble to the Bears in the second quarter, Patterson redeemed himself moments later by returning a Bears kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

The Falcons are still trailing, 17-14, with under two minutes left in the first half.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire