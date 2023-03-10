Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson recruits CB Darius Slay to Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is back on the recruiting trail once again. After using his Twitter account to go after free agents Daron Payne, Eric Kendricks and Khalil Mack, Patterson set his sights on Eagles CB Darius Slay Friday afternoon.

You from GA right @bigplay24slay ??? Tell your agent to hit me up so we can talk! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 10, 2023

Slay, 32, is still under contract with Philadelphia, but the team gave him permission to seek a trade on Friday. This comes after the Eagles were considering Matt Patricia — Slay’s former head coach — to be their LBs coach.

The former Mississippi State standout has been a top-level cornerback in the NFL for the past decade. Originally drafted in the second round by the Detroit Lions in 2013, Slay has accumulated 26 career interceptions and five trips to the Pro Bowl, with one first-team All-Pro selection.

With a nose for the ball and a swagger to match, the Falcons could benefit from the veteran playmaker. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Slay’s cap hit would be $17.5 million next season.

If a team were to acquire CB Darius Slay under the terms of his current contract (which expires after this upcoming season): it would owe him: Base salary: $17M

Workout bonus: $500K

Cap hit: $17.5M If a trade were to take place, a new deal would certainly seem logical too. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2023

