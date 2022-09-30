Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson questionable vs. Browns

The Atlanta Falcons held running back Cordarrelle Patterson out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday to rest his knee, but the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week returned to the practice field Friday.

Head coach Arthur Smith told team reporters that Patterson is officially questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Spoke too soon. Arthur Smith said CP looked good today getting back to practice but said he’s questionable for Sunday. So, maybe ✨all is not well✨ https://t.co/LsvpF8oY88 — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) September 30, 2022

It’s very possible the team is just being cautious with Patterson, but the fact that his knee was mentioned on the injury report all week was a sign that it was a bigger concern than we initially believed.

Patterson has 302 rushing yards (3rd in the NFL) on 49 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns this season. Browns RB Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 341 rushing yards.

List

Falcons Week 4 injury report: Patterson OUT Thursday

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire