Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson being evaluated for concussion

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons entered Week 5 without their two starting wide receivers, and on the team’s first drive, running back Cordarrelle Patterson left the game to be evaluated for a concussion.

Patterson, who’s been the team’s most valuable offensive player, converted an Atlanta fourth-down attempt and had 18 rushing yards on the first drive.

Stay tuned for more injury updates from Sunday’s game in London.

