Falcons RB Caleb Huntley out for season with Achilles injury

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley is likely out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Head coach Arthur Smith seemed baffled by the injury during his Monday press conference, calling it a “freak thing,” according to team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith said Caleb Huntley will likely be out for a while. It's an Achilles injury. Don't know the full extent, and it was kind of a freak thing, according to Smith. "I don't know how the hell it happened." Added he absolutely hates it for Huntley. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 19, 2022

Huntley had been an effective change-of-pace back behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier this season. The former Ball State standout finishes the year with 366 rushing yards on 76 carries (4.8 yards per carry) and one touchdown.

Look for Avery Williams to get more work over the final three games now that Huntley has been ruled out.

Related

Falcons fans react to Sunday's loss to the Saints 5 takeaways from Falcons' 21-18 loss to Saints Arthur Smith, Desmond Ridder discuss Falcons' loss to Saints Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson scores late TD vs. Saints Watch: Tyler Allgeier's 43-yard run sets up Falcons TD

List

Twitter reacts to the Falcons getting swept by the Saints

List

Tyler Allgeier shines, Desmond Ridder flops in Falcons' loss to Saints

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire