Falcons RB Caleb Huntley ruled out for game due to ankle injury

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out Caleb Huntley for the remainder of Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints after the running back suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter.

Huntley has been a key part of Atlanta’s ground attack this season, racking up 364 rushing yards while averaging nearly five yards per carry. Look for Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie Tyler Allgeier to get additional touches with Huntley sidelined.

The Falcons currently trail by 14 to the Saints in the second quarter.

Related

Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player Falcons rule out 5 players for Week 15 matchup vs. Saints Falcons draft targets: 10 prospects to watch at pick No. 10 Falcons vs. Saints: Game info, lineups and rookie spotlight Falcons 53-man roster tracker: LG Elijah Wilkinson returns

List

Falcons Game Day Rundown: Rookie spotlight, lineups, injury report

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire