Falcons RB Bijan Robinson tops 1,000 all-purpose yards for season

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson went over 1,000 all-purpose yards for the season in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The rookie has 53 rushing yards on 18 carries and another 26 receiving yards on three receptions.

Entering the game, Robinson had 943 total yards (703 rushing yards, 240 receiving yards), and surpassed 1,000 for the season in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta currently leads New York 13-8 with less than two minutes remaining in Week 13. Check back for postgame coverage following today’s matchup.

