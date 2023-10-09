Falcons RB Bijan Robinson explains behind-the-back catch

No Falcons game would be complete without a highlight from Bijan Robinson, and we definitely got one in Week 5.

The rookie made a one-handed, behind-the-back catch on a shovel pass from quarterback Desmond Ridder and took it into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 21-19 win over the Texans.

Fans were blown away by Robinson’s latest physics-defying highlight on Twitter. After the game, the rookie discussed his incredible touchdown grab.

“That’s one of the more difficult ones that I’ve done,” said Robinson. “I don’t think I’ve ever done that in a game. It was something new for me but, hey, it worked out. We got it done.”

Watch Robinson’s postgame interview below, as shared by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons offensive option ⁦@Bijan5Robinson⁩ on his behind-the-back catch pic.twitter.com/rrtnvGY349 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 8, 2023

