Falcons RB Avery Williams out for season with torn ACL

Falcons running back Avery Williams has been ruled out for the season after suffering a torn ACL last week, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday.

Atlanta converted Williams from the defensive back position to running back last season. The former fifth-round pick out of Boise State rushed for 109 yards on 22 carries (5.0 yards per carry) in 2022. Williams will have a procedure done on Thursday, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Avery Williams will have a procedure done tomorrow. https://t.co/Pk4CB1TuLJ — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 7, 2023

Williams, 24, has been a quality special teams player over his first two seasons in Atlanta. Head coach Arthur Smith said he fully expects Williams to come back from this injury, but it won’t be this season.

The Falcons will miss Williams’ kick/punt return ability, but the team is still in good shape at the running back position. Atlanta added Bijan Robinson to a backfield that features Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley.

Could Williams’ injury lead to Patterson taking over the punt return duties this season? Possibly, but it will likely be a collective effort.

Just a note: I would pump the brakes on the idea that Cordarrelle Patterson will take over the punt return duties in Avery Williams' absence. Arthur Smith said it could be an opportunity for guys like Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Penny Hart or Josh Ali to step up.… — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) June 7, 2023

