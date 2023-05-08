Falcons ranked 27th in PFF’s post-draft power rankings

The Atlanta Falcons were among the most active teams over the course of the 2023 NFL offseason. Not only did the team go on a spending spree in free agency, the Falcons came away from the draft with arguably the biggest impact player in the entire class.

First-round pick Bijan Robinson is expected to take Atlanta’s ground game to another level this season. The trio of Robinson, Tyler Allgeier and veteran Cordarrelle Patterson should help open things up for second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

While the Falcons are undoubtedly better than they were last season, did they do enough to snap their five-year playoff drought?

Since we still have plenty of time to kill before the 2023 season kicks off, let’s check out what some of the national analysts are saying. Pro Football Focus released their post-draft power rankings and Atlanta remained near the bottom of the league, coming in at No. 27:

The Falcons are continuing to apply their platoon approach in the secondary, signing Jessie Bates III’s former teammate, Tre Flowers, to a one-year deal on Monday. Flowers brings some depth and experience to that outside corner spot.

The team also traded for Jeff Okudah prior to the draft, however, his contract is up after the season since the trade negated his fifth-year option.

Atlanta also added Utah defensive back Clark Phillips III in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. Phillips is a versatile piece that the Falcons can move around as necessary.

Story continues

Make sure to check out the team’s complete post-draft roster and our starting lineup projection.

Related

Falcons sign veteran CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal Super Bowl odds: Falcons tied with Rams, Patriots Projecting the Falcons' post-draft starting lineups Falcons 2023 draft class: Stats and info for each pick Atlanta Falcons updated roster following 2023 draft

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire