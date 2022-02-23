Falcons ranked 23rd in Touchdown Wire’s latest power rankings

It’s been a year since the Falcons hired general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, and as expected, the roster still needs plenty of work.

A 7-10 record netted Atlanta the No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but with key players like running back Cordarrelle Patterson and linebacker Foye Oluokun hitting free agency, it will tough for the team make any drastic improvements.

Touchdown Wire’s Nick Wojton listed the Falcons at No. 23 in his way-too-early 2022 offseason NFL power rankings feature. Despite having many flaws, Atlanta stayed competitive, Wojton writes.

Fortunately, the Falcons added a big-time playmaker in tight end Kyle Pitts last offseason, but Ridley’s potential loss could cause several of the team’s same offensive issues to resurface in 2022.

Without much cap space, Fontenot and Smith will have to absolutely crush the draft and free agency, while restructuring multiple contracts for the team to end its four-year playoff drought.

