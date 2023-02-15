Falcons ranked 23rd in TD Wire’s post-Super Bowl power rankings

Progress in the NFL is measured by wins and losses above all else. Although, there are exceptions to that rule, and expectations generally go down when a team makes a major change at quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons traded away Matt Ryan last offseason, eventually signing free agent Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal. This change prompted a handful of analysts to predict the Falcons to finish among the NFL’s worst teams in 2022.

Atlanta would eventually finish the season with a 7-10 record, matching their 2021 win total and making considerable improvement in the running game. There’s still some uncertainty around the future of the QB position, as rookie Desmond Ridder played in just four games.

So, where should the Falcons rank going into 2023? Touchdown Wire’s Mark Lane listed the Falcons at No. 23 in his post-Super Bowl power rankings:

“Theoretically the Falcons have something with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, writes Lane. “If nothing else, rookie running back Tyler Allgeier and rookie receiver Drake London should be effective weapons alongside Kyle Pitts — regardless of who coach Arthur Smith settles on at quarterback.”

With another top-10 pick and nearly $60 million in cap space, Atlanta has a chance to make a big splash this offseason. There are still several positions the Falcons must address, including defensive tackle, wide receiver and defensive end.

Make sure to check out our Falcons free-agent target lists — which include the QB, WR, IOL, DL, and safety positions — along with our offensive and defensive starting lineup predictions for 2023.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire