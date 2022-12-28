Falcons rank dead last in total sacks recorded since 2021

Sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same. This is especially true when looking at NFL rosters. Some teams try for years to address a specific problematic area but never seem to figure it out.

For example, the Denver Broncos have used an endless amount of resources to find a franchise quarterback, and despite trading for Russell Wilson over the offseason, they still haven’t figured it out.

The Atlanta Falcons‘ lack of a pass rush has been their most glaring issue for some time. Since the start of the 2021 season, the team has recorded an NFL-worst 37 total sacks. The Falcons aren’t just last in the league, they have 23 fewer sacks than the next team on the list.

Fewest sacks since start of last season Falcons 37*

Raiders 60

Lions 60

Jaguars 61 *YIKES pic.twitter.com/h4561eakvw — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 27, 2022

Grady Jarrett leads the team with seven sacks over the last two seasons. In 2021, Dante Fowler led the Falcons with 4.5 sacks while the team tallied just 18 total during the NFL’s first 17-game season.

The team has been slightly better this season, with 19 sacks through 15 games. Outside linebackers Lorenzo Carter and Arnold Ebiketie have been positive additions, but this group still doesn’t appear to be all that close to getting over the hump.

That’s why keeping an eye on the edge rushers in this year’s draft class is a must. The Falcons already have an excellent lineman in Jarrett, but there’s only so much one man can do.

Even Jarrett is feeling the frustration himself. “Same [expletive], different year,” the defensive lineman said following Saturday’s loss to the Ravens.

It’s hard to argue at this point.

