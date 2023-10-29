Falcons make quarterback change, going with veteran Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder

The Atlanta Falcons have made a change at quarterback, with veteran Taylor Heinicke taking over for starter Desmond Ridder to open the second half of their game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons offense has struggled for most of the season with Ridder under center, averaging just 16.4 points per game, fourth fewest in the entire NFL.

Ridder took a hit late in the first half and was evaluated for a concussion. Even though was cleared to return, Falcons coach Arthur Smith opted to have Heinicke start the second half with the team facing a 14-3 deficit.

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke looks to avoid pressure from Titans linebacker Arden Key during the second half of their game Sunday in Nashville.

Ridder was sacked five times in the first half and he lost a fumble as the Falcons could manage just 89 yards of offense.

After entering the game, Heinicke led the Falcons to three scoring drives – two resulted in Younghoe Koo field goals, while rookie Bijan Robinson scored his first NFL rushing touchdown from 13 yards out to pull the Falcons to within five points at 21-16.

