Falcons QBs coach hired as Titans passing game coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons have another coaching vacancy they must fill after quarterbacks coach Charles London accepted a position with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday.

London, who joined the Falcons in 2020 when Arthur Smith was hired as head coach, will take over as the passing game coordinator/QBs coach for the Titans in 2023. Tennessee previously fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing along with a handful of assistants.

The Titans interviewed London a few weeks ago for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but they gave the job to Tim Kelly, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday afternoon.

The #Titans officially hired Tim Kelly as their new OC, while Charles London is their new pass game coordinator and QBs coach. On defense, Chris Harris is their defensive pass game coordinator and CBs coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2023

The Falcons still have offensive coordinator Dave Ragone on staff, and they could potentially have him take over as quarterbacks coach this season. Since head coach Arthur Smith calls the plays, it would make sense for Ragone to take some extra responsibilities on offense.

Related

Cordarrelle Patterson recruits DL Daron Payne to Falcons Falcons 2023 free-agent target profile: DL Javon Hargrave Cordarrelle Patterson suggests the Falcons sign WR Keenan Allen 5 takeaways from Ryan Nielsen's introductory press conference Falcons DC Ryan Nielsen has high praise for Grady Jarrett

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire