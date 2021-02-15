Falcons take QB Zach Wilson in CBS Sports’ new mock draft

If you’re not familiar with BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or NDSU’s Trey Lance, you probably haven’t been reading many 2021 NFL mock drafts. As we enter the dead zone of the offseason, mocks have begun pouring in from various media outlets.

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, and almost every mock has the team selecting either Wilson, Fields or Lance. Quarterback isn’t a position of need for the team this season, but it may provide the best value at that spot. Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has already stated he won’t reach for need and will employ the best player available philosophy.

Considering the value of the QB position, it’s easy to see why so many analysts are projecting one to Atlanta. In CBS Sports’ latest mock, Ryan Wilson has the Falcons drafting Zach Wilson — the second of five quarterbacks taken in the first round:

As it stands, Wilson is our QB2 in terms of upside (though we think Mac Jones is behind only Trevor Lawrence in terms of being NFL-ready in 2021) and the new coach Arthur Smith may want to start preparing for life after Matt Ryan, who will be the starter in ’21.

Wilson had a stellar 2020 season, and has rocketed up draft boards as a result. He threw for 3,692 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, with just three interceptions last year.

Watch the BYU QB throw for 360 yards and three touchdowns against Boise State last season.

