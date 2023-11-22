Falcons QB Tayor Heinicke, WR Mack Hollins return to practice

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver Mack Hollins are both set to return to practice, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Heinicke injured his hamstring during the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Hollins missed the game due to an ankle injury. Smith also noted that both players would be limited on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said QB Taylor Heinicke and WR Mack Hollins will be limited today but practicing. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 22, 2023

If healthy, Heinicke will return to his backup quarterback role after starting the previous two games in place of Desmond Ridder. Smith named Ridder as the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season on Monday.

