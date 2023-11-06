Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke will remain starter in Week 10

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter in Week 10, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Monday. Atlanta will reassess the quarterback position after the bye week.

“The bye week will be the time to assess,” said Smith, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Arthur Smith says the Falcons will stick with Taylor Heinicke for the Week 10 matchup with Arizona. "The bye week will be the time to assess." — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) November 6, 2023

Smith also made sure to clarify that his declaration of Heinicke as the starter doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for second-year Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. “Doesn’t mean anything is over for Des.”

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on decision to play Taylor Heinicke over Desmond Ridder again in Week 10: "Doesn't mean anything is over for Des." Said Atlanta will continue to evaluate during the bye week. It'll not be a week-to-week decision after that. — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) November 6, 2023

The Falcons take on the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 10 before their bye in Week 11.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire