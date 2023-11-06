Advertisement

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke will remain starter in Week 10

Matt Urben
Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter in Week 10, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Monday. Atlanta will reassess the quarterback position after the bye week.

“The bye week will be the time to assess,” said Smith, per team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Smith also made sure to clarify that his declaration of Heinicke as the starter doesn’t mean it’s the end of the road for second-year Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. “Doesn’t mean anything is over for Des.”

The Falcons take on the 1-8 Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 10 before their bye in Week 11.

