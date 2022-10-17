Falcons QB says players ‘truly believe in the culture being built’

The Atlanta Falcons may not be great, but they’re not bad, and definitely not boring. After an 0-2 start that few believed the team could overcome, the Falcons have now won three out of their last four games.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota completed an impressive 92.7 percent of his passes during Sunday’s 28-14 win over the 49ers. Even though he threw for just 129 passing yards, Mariota made good decisions and didn’t turn the ball over.

“We got a great group of guys that truly believe in the culture being built here, and that’s fun to be a part of,” stated Mariota after Sunday’s win. “You know, when I was a free agent, I was looking at places to play, I knew Art here was going to build that type of locker room. And when you got a bunch of good guys that enjoy coming to work that want to put in their best effort for each other and not just for themselves, you’re going to find ways to win games and be successful.”

