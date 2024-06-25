Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. signs rookie contract

The most puzzling pick of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft is finally under contract. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to his four-year, fully guaranteed $22.88 million contract.

The Falcons had everyone scratching their heads when they selected the former Washington star with the No.8 overall pick. The reason pundits were so shocked at the pick was because just weeks before, the Falcons signed veteran Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract.

When the Falcons went on the clock, I think most assumed Penix’s teammate, Rome Odunze would be the pick. Getting Cousins an elite receiver to pair up with Drake London seemed to make the most sense. But the Falcons fooled us all and now they have two quarterbacks but only one viable wide receiver for them to throw the football to.

