Falcons QB Matt Ryan out vs. Seahawks with ankle injury, Matt Schaub to start

If Sunday's game wasn't a must win already for the Seattle Seahawks, it surely is now. The Atlanta Falcons will be without their starting quarterback as Matt Ryan has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Ryan suffered the injury late in last Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That means veteran Matt Schaub will get the start against Seattle in Week 8.

Atlanta is currently spiraling its way through a current five-game losing streak. During that span, the Falcons have been beaten by double digits three times and held to 10 points twice. The road only figures to get tougher with Ryan now on the shelf, or at least it should.

Seattle's defense, its pass rush in particular, has struggled to find any consistency through seven games. The Seahawks have just 11 sacks: five came against the Bengals in Week 1, four came against the Cardinals, one came on the first drive against the Steelers and one came when Lamar Jackson slipped on the wet turf at CenturyLink Field.

If this isn't the game where the pass rush gets going, who knows what it will take. Jadeveon Clowney, Jarran Reed and Ziggy Ansah should be expecting to dominate this game for Seattle.

Schaub has appeared in five games (two starts) all time against the Seahawks and owns a 1-1 record. He's completed 74-of-111 passes for 853 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions in those games. His most recent start against Seattle was in 2013 when he threw a costly pick-six to Richard Sherman that gave the Seahawks the win.

Sunday will be Schaub's first start since 2015 when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. He has just two starts from 2014-18, both with the Ravens. For his career, Schaub has a career record of 47-45 with 134 touchdown passes and a pair of Pro Bowl appearances, but the 38-year-old's best days are behind him.

There's no excuse for the Seahawks to leave Atlanta without a win on Sunday.

