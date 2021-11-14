Falcons QB Matt Ryan replaced by Josh Rosen in 3rd quarter

The Atlanta Falcons have been so bad on offense through the first three quarters against the Dallas Cowboys that head coach Arthur Smith replaced quarterback Matt Ryan with Josh Rosen.

With the Falcons trailing 43-3, Rosen entered the game with just under a minute left in the third quarter. A few plays into his first drive, though, Rosen’s pass was deflected and intercepted.

One drive so far for Josh Rosen. One interception for Josh Rosen. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 14, 2021

Prior to being replaced by Rosen, Ryan was nine of 21, for 117 passing yards and two interceptions.

