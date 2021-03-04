Falcons QB Matt Ryan to have NFL’s highest cap hit in 2021
The Atlanta Falcons have one of the NFL’s worst salary cap situations, and that’s after releasing safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. Quarterback Matt Ryan has a monster cap hit of $40,912,000 in 2021 due to years of restructuring to clear cap space in prior seasons.
The Steelers re-signed quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract on Thursday, making Ryan’s $40.9 million cap hit the highest in the league this year.
We have signed QB Ben Roethlisberger to a new contract for 2021.
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 4, 2021
Rounding out the top five biggest cap hits for 2021 are Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Russell Wilson of the Seahawks, Kirk Cousins of the Vikings, and a distant fifth on the list is Titans QB Ryan Tannehill.
Ryan’s cap hit is also nearly $18 million higher than Julio Jones’ this season. Make sure to check out the rest of the Falcons’ 2021 cap numbers here.
