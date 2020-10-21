Falcons QB Matt Ryan named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was nearly perfect on Sunday, completing 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards, four touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a passer rating of 136.6. Ryan’s big performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 6. Atlanta’s former MVP QB was in somewhat of a slump prior to Week 6. He failed to throw a touchdown in the previous two games. For the season, Ryan has thrown for 11 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 1,843 passing yards for a quarterback rating of 97.8