Falcons QB Matt Ryan after loss: ‘There’s things we can improve on’

Deen Worley
·2 min read
In this article:
The 48-25 box score from the Falcons’ Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay doesn’t show how competitive Atlanta was in the second half. As frustrating as these first two games have been, it’s important that we at least see the team making strides, and that was the case on Sunday.

The Falcons had the momentum and a chance to take the lead in the second half but the offense got pinned deep near the goal line. Mike Davis had an eight-yard run to start the drive, but a three-yard loss on third down forced the team to punt. Quarterback Matt Ryan specifically talked about this drive after the loss to the Buccaneers.

“Got it to a three-point game and had some momentum, really did,” said Ryan. “Credit to [Tampa Bay], they changed the tide, did a good job in the fourth quarter putting us away but I think there’s things we can improve on. I think there’s a lot of things we can correct, which is a positive for us moving forward. I think the effort’s been good, we just need to be a little more detailed across the board. If we can do that, I think we could be a good football team moving forward.”

When asked about the key to building this momentum in the third quarter, Ryan stated that converting on third down played a big role.

“Well, we converted third downs. I think that’s the key. You stay on the field, you convert some third downs and some that were not in ideal third down situations either but we converted them. When you do that and you create a few explosive plays, it gives you a much easier chance to score points,” continued Ryan.

During the two drives that ended in touchdowns, the Falcons were three for four on third-down conversions, with a fourth-down conversion to Calvin Ridley for a touchdown.

