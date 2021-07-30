Falcons QB Matt Ryan gets top-10 rating in Madden 22

The debate over whether or not Matt Ryan is a top-10 quarterback is one that will be discussed until he is no longer a member of the Atlanta Falcons. However, in the eyes of EA Sports and the Madden NFL football franchise, Ryan is indeed still a top-10 QB.

In the latest batch of Madden 22 player ratings, Ryan was ranked as the game’s No. 10 signal-caller with an 85 overall. As the Falcons quarterback teeters on the edge, a big year in 2021 would help him remain in the top 10 for another season.

Ryan joins tight end Kyle Pitts as the only Falcons players to be revealed thus far in this year’s Madden game. While Pitts wasn’t among the top 10 tight ends, he did come in as the highest-rated rookie from the 2021 NFL draft.

