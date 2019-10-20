Falcons QB Matt Ryan leaves game with ankle injury

Things just went from bad to worse for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Early in the 4th quarter of the Falcons’ game against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Matt Ryan injured his ankle after he was sacked for the fifth time in the game.

Ryan was escorted off the field by Falcons personnel and taken to the blue medical tent. He later limped to the locker room and the announcement was made that he would not return to the game. Matt Schaub came in to replace Ryan.

There was no reason for Ryan to return, even if he could. The game had been a disaster for the Falcons. Running back Devonta Freeman had been ejected for throwing a punch, which resulted in a referee roughly tackling Freeman to the ground to get him to stop fighting. Ryan was 16-of-29 for 159 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, which is not what you want from your quarterback. The Falcons lost to the Rams, 37-10.

Ryan is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “but the team does not believe the injury is serious.”

Falcons QB Matt Ryan left the game against the Rams with an ankle injury. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

