Falcons QB Matt Ryan drops 2021 hype video on Instagram

The Falcons’ offense is expected to be one of the most improved in 2021. Under new head coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Matt Ryan has a chance to breathe new life into the team and make one final push to return to the Super Bowl.

Ryan didn’t have the 2020 season he had hoped for but that could be said for the entire team. Atlanta’s former MVP QB took to his personal Instagram to get fans excited for 2021. Check it out below.

Ryan, who has yet to throw for less than 4,000 yards since 2010, will look to add to his streak under Arthur Smith. With the addition of the 17th game this year, there’s also a chance Ryan could throw for his first 5,000-yard season. His 2016 (4,944) and 2018 (4,924) seasons were the closest Ryan has ever been to hitting this milestone mark.

