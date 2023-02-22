Falcons QB Marcus Mariota to be featured in Netflix series

NFL Films has partnered with Netflix to bring viewers a new docu-series titled “Quarterback,” which will chronicle the 2022 season through the eyes of an NFL signal-caller.

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota is one of three quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, who will be featured in the Netflix series, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Netflix is announcing “Quarterback” — their newest docuseries that followed Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota this season. This docuseries is the first project for Netflix and @NFLFilms, plus Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions. QBs we’re mic’d up for every game. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

In a Wednesday press release, Netflix said the series would debut in the summer of 2023.

Mariota’s inclusion will come as somewhat of a surprise to Falcons fans since the former No. 2 overall pick was benched in Week 14 and is not expected to be back in Atlanta next season.

It will be interesting to see if the series covers Mariota’s benching — which coincidentally happened right before his wife gave birth to their first child.

Mahomes led his team to a Super Bowl victory as the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in a thriller that came down to the final seconds. Cousins and the Vikings got off to a hot start in 2022, but the team would fall apart over the second half of the season and eventually lose to the Giants in the playoffs.

