Falcons take QB Mac Jones in latest CBS Sports mock draft

Mock drafts projecting the Falcons to take a quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick are nothing new. The one thing these mocks have usually had in common, though, is they project that quarterback to be either Justin Fields, Zach Wilson or Trey Lance.

CBS Sports released a new mock in which the Falcons make a somewhat questionable call with their first-round selection. With Fields and Lance on the board, Ryan Wilson has Atlanta taking Alabama QB Mac Jones.

“Jones was a better QB at Alabama than Tagovailoa and for us, he’s a better NFL prospect too, writes Wilson. “He shares some similarities with Matt Ryan, whose contract will almost certainly require him to remain in Atlanta for the 2021 season.”

Jones had a nice year at Alabama that was capped off by a National Championship win over Ohio State. However, most scouts have him as the fifth-ranked quarterback in the draft.

As far as Jones’ numbers, they’re pretty impressive — 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2020. Due to Alabama’s dominant running game and overall talent level, it’s hard to know exactly how much stock to put into his stats, though. Jones’ pro day could help his stock potentially.

Take a look at Jones’ performance against Texas A&M below.

